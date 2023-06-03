A lady recently made a video of how she got her hair braided for a whopping N455,000

In the video, she shared the entire process which saw her getting treated to some snacks by the stylists

Many internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment sections to share their thoughts

The cost of getting one's hair braided varies according to the type of salon you find yourself in - or in this case, the country.

One lady recently got social media users buzzing after revealing she spent a whopping N455,000 ($985) on getting knotless braids installed.

Photos of the lady Credit: @khloefifty50

Source: TikTok

In the video, she captured different moments of getting the hair done which included her being treated to some fancy snacks as the two stylists worked on the hair.

The total hours spent on the hair was 11 hours as she started the hair by 7pm and finished by 5am the following day.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to N455k braids

@Ijwtbrb:

"What’s really crazy is starting at 7pm but not finishing till 5am when there’s 2 people doing your hair."

@soulmuva:

"I’m convinced that at this point, you’re not paying for the actual service but funding their lifestyles."

@TripleOGAyeP:

"For $1000 I need a wash, scalp scrub, deep condition, hydration treatment, blow dry, greased scalp, organic Brazilian silky wavy braiding hair, waist length with triangle parts, done in 2 hours or less and last for at least 6 months with no retouch. Play with somebody else."

@JewlxPetra:

"Lmao i need to learn how to braid, cause y’all love getting scammed I see."

@MsTMHR3:

"Forever no."

@KasHIGHH:

"They robbin in North America. Goto an African country or a Caribbean country and you pay way less than this and have 4+ people in your head."

@PhenomPixie:

"A wash, snacks, champagne, drinks, hair provided, salon experience, xsmall + xtra long + boho…I would say $500 maybe $550. Definitely not $1k."

@ki_chanell:

"it’s the fact that she actually paid that much for a style that’s gonna look old in a week or two."

@amourrtia:

"This wasn’t worth it , cute tho!"

@sundruhx:

"very excessive, just for the hair to start looking old in 2 months."

