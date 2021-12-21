Popular Nigerian celebrity stylist, Jeremiah Ogbodo who is professionally known as Swanky Jerry, is one fashionista with an eccentric sense of style that more often than not, gets people talking.

The talented stylist who has been responsible for a lot of iconic celebrity looks, is no stranger to looking glamorous too.

The stylist rocked an expensive ensemble. Photo credit: @swankyjerry

Source: Instagram

A while ago, Swanky posted a photo of himself looking swaggy as usual. Most notable on him was the Gucci tote bag he posed with, in the photo.

Interestingly, that wasn't the only expensive piece on him in the photo. Legit.ng has carried out a price check on his look.

Sunglasses

The celebrity stylist rocked a pair of Louis Vuitton Infinivy sunglasses which - according to therealreal.com - cost N244k (£450).

Handbag

For the hand accessory, he was spotted with a Gucci Beige/Ebony GG Coated Canvas Supreme Web Animalier Bee Tote Bag that costs N874k (£1,610) according to yoogiscloset.com.

Boots

For his boots, a search through the internet to verify the actual amount proved abortive. However, Instagram fashion page, @elitefashionpolice, the vibrant Amazon Chunky Mid Heel Booties in Yellow costs N35k (£66).

This brings the total of some of the pieces rocked, to N1,153,000.

Check out the look below:

Source: Legit.ng