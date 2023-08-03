Skit maker Cute Abiola is planning a big party for his new baby boy as he revealed the event will take place on August 20

Cute Abiola also shared adorable pictures of him, his wife and their baby stepping out in the same outfit

The skit maker's post has stirred reactions from popular celebrities like Iyabo Ojo and Isreal DMW, among others

Popular skit maker Abdulgafar Ahmad, better known as Cute Abiola, and his wife recently took to their social media timeline to celebrate their new baby boy as he clocked his 40th day.

Cute Abiola, who couldn't contain the joy of being a father, flooded his page with lovely pictures of him, his wife and their son as they stepped out in the same outfits.

Not stopping there, the proud dad also announced his intention to host a grand party in honour of his son A he revealed the party would take place on August 20.

In a statement, the skit maker also expressed gratitude to his wife for making him a father.

“My baby boy is 40 days. All my Gs! Make una check DM! August 20 we party! Make una send Aso Ebi Money. Time dey gooooo! @mahma___ thanks for making me a father. Are you ready to gbe body!!,"

See his post below:

Celebrities, fans react as Cute Abiola plans big party

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, see them below:

dc_h.u.z.z.y_:

"If you really love them kiss my comment let's go Guys ❤️."

iyaboojofespris:

"Bless him ."

isrealdmw:

"Congratulations ❤️."

jeffworldwide_:

"The cuteAbiola needs to be studied, only am be father, navy, special adviser, skit maker I tire ….. congratulations sir."

shakor_h:

"Almighty God will keep the children one year 100 years in life in the Name of Allah."

pauldgoodguy:

"God bless our lil champ… hope you don buy soccer boot for him oh The cute."

verveforte:

"Welcome to proud Father association (PFA) comot body for cuteAbiola, clear road for Amir.. August 20 gbe body is coming!!! chiii"

