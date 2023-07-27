"Avoidable stress."

A TikTok video showing a bride on the day of her traditional wedding ceremony has gone viral on social media

In the video, the blushing bride is seen in a deep blue bedazzled corset ensemble that appears tight on her

The clip, which has gone viral on social media, has sparked mixed reactions among many internet users

One Ghanaian bride dazzled in blue for her traditional wedding ceremony, and a video of her look has gone viral.

The nature of the kente style on the bride sparked concerns Credit: @mk_lush

Source: TikTok

However, while the bride looked beautiful in the bedazzled blue kente dress, the nature of the style seems to have caught the attention of many internet users.

In the video posted by the makeup artist, @mk_lush, the bride can be seen being teased into smiling while appearing rigid in the dress, which featured a bedazzled corset bodice.

The makeup artist explained:

"My bride was sad at a point so we had to get her into the mood!!"

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of bride in tight corset outfit

aladukeh:

"If you want to breath go and wear Kaftan."

guchystyles:

"Clothes should be made to fit humans and not humans trying to fit into clothes including those 2times smaller. No be everything be shape and hour glass. Anyways, who dey breath?"

gazkitchen_:

"My sister said from her sitting you will know Things are not ok I felt that."

iamgoldextenzions:

"Only Mama know wetin to do her Breathing na your mate."

worldclassfigure1:

"Them wan unalive this bride on her big day fa , it looks like the weapon formed against her is prospering cuz what is this bondage I see."

adetounwuni:

"This aunty cannot breathe ooooo I repeat this aunty needs to breefffff plssss.. lol."

gazelleglamhouse:

"This thing is now common with Ghanaians. This kente corset weh dey chhoookkee is now a trend until one bride will pass out on wedding day."

justrennytee:

"The waist refused to be snatched o, to breathe self wahala... This corset style of a thing ehn."

dorciekaro:

"I think it's best to just put her in a museum for people to admire because she looks like a statue."

queen_soye:

"I still don’t get the idea of being in an uncomfortable dress on your big day."

air_norr:

"Mayday Mayday! Auntie in Blue cannot Breathe! I repeat, Auntie in Royal Blue cannot Breathe!!"

beauty_rush_229:

"One person go sha die on top this corset matter one day to serve as scapegoat for others. The dress is not even giving sef."

letmebrand.you:

"The woman forgot to smile through the pain."

queentowobola:

"Avoidable stress."

suavetified_ayo:

"I literally had shortness of breath watching this."

Source: Legit.ng