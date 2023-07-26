Yet another lady has fallen victim to the infamous 'what I ordered versus what I got' trend, all thanks to her tailor

In a TikTok video, Perpetua Daniel narrated her unfortunate experience, showing the dress she wanted and then what she ended up with

The video which has since gone viral on social media, sparked numerous comments from amused netizens

Tailors have the power to either make or mar your fashion game, and one lady recently got served the latter.

Perpetua Daniel left internet users stunned - and amused - after she took to TikTok to share a video of her not-so-good experience with her tailor.

The video of the dress order gone wrong has gone viral Credit: @bambidaniel

Source: TikTok

In the video, she showed a clip of American reality TV star, Porsha Williams in a stylish green ankara dress with lace infusions.

However, by the time we see a clip of what she got, it is a near-laughable version of the style she wanted.

In the video, she also revealed that they were both in different locations.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on lady's botched ankara dress replication

glambyace:

"How much you pay first so we go know how to judge the matter."

debbscut_:

"Wait, you people don’t request for a picture or video bfr getting your item ni?"

chic_byadiara.king:

"Some people are lucky to be seeing clients order from them online and they still end up messing up yet the ones that are up to the task,that can actually deliver don’t get that kind of luck."

dmamalicious:

"Unpopular opinion: the dress is not that bad…hear me out first. Obviously it needs some adjustments, but as a style in itself…it’s alright. Even looking at the original style, it’s not that farrrrrr off. Just some touch up here and there and tada….dress don set."

piiquant:

"Order from source, you say mba! Oya."

comiluxury_sleepwears:

"If you can’t go for your fitting in that tailor shop then don’t patronize."

juhmmieysinnovation:

"Some tailors don’t have fear of God sha."

only_dreew:

"Tag the designer abeggg. This is rubbish."

onyi_georgebackup:

"You know the original designer, but you ran cos of price."

elleestyl_couture:

"What happened to all the dimensions and details of the dress."

Source: Legit.ng