A video of a sleeping bride getting glammed up on her wedding day has gone viral on social media

In the video, the bride is seen in her pyjamas, and in bed while the makeup artist works on her face

The clip which has since gone viral on social media with many people applauding the glam method

In the realm of wedding preparations, moments of anticipation, excitement, and nerves are often captured on camera.

Interestingly, one particular video has trended online as it showcases a unique twist to the conventional bridal makeover style.

The video of the makeup artist working on the sleeping bride trended online Credit: @darabeauties_world

Source: Instagram

The footage features a slumbering bride, still nestled in her cozy pyjamas, as a skilled makeup artist expertly applies her wedding-day glam.

Posted by the makeup artist, @darabeauties_world, viewers couldn't help but marvel at this unconventional approach to getting ready for the big day.

The clip quickly amassed countless views and garnered widespread praise for its ingenuity and the bride's effortless poise.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react as bride gets glammed up while asleep

ojulewastudio:

"Sleeping beauty, as many as are believing God for their own soulmate this year God Will connect you."

bridesonabudgetnigeria:

"You can’t cheat nature especially when you ask bride to start preps at 4am. Abeg sleep so you can have enough energy."

hilda__mara:

"But this is how makeup sessions should be. my face is your canvass, paint it while I rest."

interiorby_royalty:

"This will be me on my wedding, I don’t joke with my sleep. Nah husband remain."

modupe__a:

"It is actually a beautiful sight, but I will wake up and rub my eyes."

noreals_event:

"Rest up however you can… it’s going to be a long day."

d_officialbarak:

"Oh this will definitely be me, I get bored of how long it takes to get makeup done...biko they should plan the kit for me."

Makeup artist recounts how bride 'scammed' her into doing regular glam look for her

One makeup artist left social media users divided after she took to the internet to recount how she got scammed by a bride.

According to the story, she was commissioned for a makeup job by a lady and showed up to do what she was paid for.

However, while doing the client's makeup, she learnt that the lady was a bride and not a regular client.

Source: Legit.ng