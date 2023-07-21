Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, attended the movie premiere of Barbie in Lagos

In a video shared online, the content creator is seen sporting a strapless pink top over a long purple skirt

Many netizens who saw the video have taken to social media to share their thoughts

The Lagos premiere of Barbie took place on Thursday evening of July 20 and several stars turned up in attendance.

One of which was James Brown whose appearance on the pink carpet sparked reactions.

The crossdresser rocked a pink and purple look at Barbie premiere Credit: @ijeomadaisy

In a video posted by blogger, @ijeomadaisy, the content creator and crossdresser is seen in an interview, dressed in a pink and purple ensemble.

Rocking a lace wig, Brown sported a sweetheart neckline strapless peplum top which he paired with a long purple skirt.

He accessorised with a choker neckpiece.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on James Brown's Barbie premiere look

wigandhairessential:

"Do these people look at the mirror at all."

soft_millionaire:

"Wait nah for ground him Dey always pick him clothes."

uchecamdy:

"It’s giving bridesmaid 1994 chapter."

golibe_:

"Wetin be this?"

veevyann_:

"Something dey worry this boy. Na today I confirm."

thefitnessfaculty:

"Low budget Barbie."

datveryfinewoman:

"okporoko barbie."

krimmyofficial___:

"It’s not giving what it should give."

