Big Brother Naija 2022 stars, Bella and Sheggz attended the Lagos premiere of Barbie, the movie

The petite beauty appeared on the pink carpet in an outfit inspired by the famous doll

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights the public reaction to the Level Up star's choice of ensemble

Bella Okagbue was live at the premiere of Barbie in Lagos, in the arms of her Ken, Sheggz.

For the event, the star couple donned interesting ensembles which were captured in a video that has since gone viral.

Netizens voted down Bella's outfit Credit: @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

In the video, Sheggz is seen wearing a pair of black baggy pants over a sleeveless white shirt which he layered with a deep blue vest, accessorising with some dark sunnies.

Bella, on the other hand, stuck to the theme of the event, choosing to go in something more Barbie-ish.

She donned a two-piece ensemble featuring a micro-cropped top with puffy print sleeves and a pearl-embellished neckline.

The skirt which was lowcut was also embellished with pearls and gave way for her bare torso to shine.

Check out the video below:

Interestingly, Bella drew inspiration for the look, from Barbie.

The look is a live replication of one of the doll's many fashionable looks.

Check out the post below:

Social media users share thoughts on Bella's Barbie-inspired outfit

While the reality TV star looked confident in her look, not a lot of people found the outfit impressive, with some even slamming Sheggz's outfit.

Check out some comments below:

mheenarh__:

"It’s giving God will judge Bella’s stylist."

mheenarh__'s profile picture

"Omo make una talk true about Bella’s outfit, she doesn’t even seem comfortable."

jeyluxuryhairs:

"It’s giving “atilogu dancer” vibe pls don’t come for me oooo I’m not feeling fine."

tifeh.makinde:

"Nikinilow budget Rihanna and ASAPU."

you_finally_met_ella:

"Onitsha barbie and London aladin."

shhugar__x:

"Don’t care what y’all have to say, I think she looks really pretty. I love the dress."

nazzybellabenz:

"Buh let’s say the truth, this Bella cloth is not fine at all."

gud_habit:

"It's Barbie you're supposed to dress cute, with bright lovely colours. What's this?"

michelledera:

"The guy’s outfit is lit , is Bella breathing well?"

alexisnikky8:

"Bella's stylist cannot see heaven for this atrocity."

tessyolotta:

"Barbie will definitely not be happy."

susankurgaofficial:

"It’s nailed her, she didn’t nail sh!t ….it’s giving cultural dance attire."

engr.pookie:

"It’s beautiful, but doesn’t suit her body type."

