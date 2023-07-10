A video of a lady in an ankara corset dress has gone viral over the nature of the look on her

In the now-viral clip, she is seen fitting the dress and then attending the owambe party

Many netizens who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Corset styles made a major comeback a couple of years ago and just like in the medieval era, they have become ubiquitous.

A video of the lady in the corset ankara dress went viral Credit: @seqeenat

Source: Instagram

One lady made sure to rock the trend, infusing the body-shaper feature in her ankara style and a video of the look has trended online.

In the video posted by the designer @seqeenat, she is seen in the blue ankara dress with lace infusions around the neckline, sleeves as well as a side draping.

However, the nature of the fitting appeared to have pushed her chest out, making her bosoms and shoulders very pronounced.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out the video below:

Netizens share mixed feelings about lady's corset ankara dress

abimbolaicey:

"I dunno why people don't look for style that goes with the figure. It's called breathing for a purpose."

ebonymee2:

"THIS IS WHAT BABA SAW AND SAID”Let the poor Breathe”Don’t suffocate them."

rex_peterz:

"Must everybody do corset?? No offense but her up looks like she’s wearing an armor. I mean look beautiful corset isn’t for ever body type."

teetupsy_closet:

"We should all learn to respect people and their type bodies (we all look beautiful in our own way) you look gorgeous darling."

worldwidenurse:

"The discrimination against stomach is too much. It’s just storing food na that all."

gazkitchen_:

"Life no too hard like that o fine sister, breath Abeg you hear."

bannafadera:

"Sorry but this style is not for her figure."

ms_fayvoor:

"Haba!!! You guys don’t respect the BODY TYPE RULE??? Wear what fits your BODY TYPE FGS!!!! Some of you are just so weird because watin be this???"

linda_s.m_:

"Dis one na breath snatched, intestines snatched. Allow the stomach to breathe please. Corset is harmful.im talking out of experience..liposuction is the easiest way to get a flat tummy..don't kill yourself with Corset ooo"

maureenokechukwu38:

"She seem comfortable in it and some people are complaining as if it is their breath."

Corset fashion: Video of asoebi lady struggling in tight dress goes viral, netizens react

While corset styles are often the best options when looking for that hourglass figure, it doesn't come without its constraints.

One lady recently left many people amused after a video of her surfaced on the internet. Dressed in a green ankara dress featuring a black bodice, she is seen sitting with a plate of food in one palm.

However, judging by her facial expression, it appears the dress made eating a near-impossible and generally uncomfortable experience for her. She kept touching her stomach.

Source: Legit.ng