Darius Jackson got social media users buzzing with mixed reactions over his comments about his girlfriend, Keke Palmer's recent outfit

The Hollywood actress attended Usher's Las Vegas Residency dressed in a sheer outfit with a black bodysuit

Reacting to a video of the singer serenading an excited Keke, Darius expressed displeasure over her daring look

Keke Palmer was live in Las Vegas to watch Usher perform at his Las Vegas residency and a video of the moment has since gone viral.

The Hollywood star's boyfriend and baby daddy, Darius Jackson, proved to be outspoken about his views when he commented on the video with a thought about her outfit.

Darius publicly criticised Keke's outfit Credit: @kekepalmer, Juan Ocampo

Source: Getty Images

Darius Jackson comes for girlfriend Keke Palmer's revealing outfit

In the video, Keke is seen in a fitted, black bodysuit under a sheer dress

He quoted a tweet of the video with:

"It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."

His comment went viral with many people coming for Jackson for trying to police the 29-year-old's sense of style.

Responding to the backlash, he followed up with another tweet:

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

See post below:

Netizens react to Darius Jackson's comments about Keke Palmer's outfit

While some tagged Jackson as jealous, others have slammed his decision to criticise the actress openly.

Check out some comments below:

oluwathelma:

"I wonder why some women are attacking him for correcting his wife or saying his mind. Is that dress appropriate for a lady especially a marries woman? Have we lost our morals in the Society? Must we crave divorce everytime because that is exactly what people are saying!! What she did on stage and wore is inappropriate for a married woman!!"

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Having an opinion about your partner’s dressing in a “Public space” screams toxic! You don’t have her number or won’t see her? Issabout to be a 7star breakfast."

truthsayer___:

"Morals? You are not married to her yet you had a baby with her. You cannot talk about morals. Lastly, man of the family? She’s legit the breadwinner. Take a sit fam with your controlling self."

restoring_womens_confidence:

"Don’t have a problem with correcting her even if it’s just a cruise, but not coming to the public space to say this."

ajuba101:

"Unfortunately, he gets hated for saying his truth; for not encouraging what his wife/girlfriend wore to a party. Every man can’t be the same. Some men have high moral values; unfortunately, some don’t. And that’s ok. Because we all can’t be the same. It’s only a matter of time, the rebellion era will soon pass. A lot of them are going to look back and wonder how they were able to do the things they did."

enyyyeokafor:

"Lol.... You are such a traditional man but you have your half naked pics on your insta and got her pregnant out of wedlock??? Lol."

ugochi__n:

"So you didn’t see her way of dressing before you knocked her up?. You can just tell when a man is jealous of his wife/girlfriend."

honeyojukwu:

"Why didn’t you tell your baby girl her outfit isn’t acceptable by you? What happened to partnership, love, respect that both lovers share ! God Abeg o."

iam_zaiiii:

"It’s not the outfit, My guy is jealous seeing the way she and usher are rubbing shoulders well my own opinion women need to realize not all men that loves seeing their women not fully clothed, and his only mistake was calling her out on social media for dragging."

