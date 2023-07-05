Talented Nigerian soul singer Johnny Drille is letting the public have a glimpse of the beautiful world between him and his lovely wife Rima

Legit.ng broke the news that the Mavin star set the Internet abuzz after wedding pictures of him and his queen went viral

Drille shared new series of montages from his archives to indicate that he has been with his woman for a long time

It's not news that Nigerian R&B singer Johnny Drille shook the Internet with the announcement of his marriage one year after his wedding.

The romance crooner who married one of the Mavin music executives, Rima Tahin, has continued to drool over his wife since after setting social media abuzz.

Johnny Drille shares more cute videos with his wife Rima, revealing they have been together since 2019 Credit: @johnnydrille

In a fresh lovey update, Johnny Drille shared a visual compilation of his wife's videos via his Instagram story, stating that he can now share his wife's pictures after years of pipping low.

The videos indicated that the duo have been together since 2019.

See them below:

Johnny Drille's videos of his wife sparks reactions

The lovely videos shared by the musician have continued to surprise many of his fans. Some of his female followers recounted how heartbroken they were to know that he had a woman in his life. See below:

marsh_melow:

"Thought y’all said he was dating tht girl from the movie “far from home”. Johnny drill Abeg no post your wife again oo! Let socio medium not spoil this beautiful thing."

asanwaigbo_:

"Even gistlover no sabi this one. This is proof that people only know what you,your family & friends tell other people."

adukelomo:

"GLB didn’t find this relationship out I feel betrayed as a GLB nation this level of lowkey is ."

naija_rich_kids:

"Why dem no hide again na? Na una wan do private now you are showing us what we didn’t know exist."

l.tobiloba:

"Singulet ladies must believe him by force; he served them breakfast in bed. E really pain them ."

meritxclusivecoutoure:

"Na like dis I go do, I go don born finish before dem know say I don marry if u no like am go station ✌️."

kingfahadstudios:

"Sweet thing dey hard to hide walahi, he obviously couldn't help it anymore."

nwunye_bigman1:

"Johnny rest let me accept this heartbreak in peace."

