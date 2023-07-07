These larger-than-life Big Brother Naija stars, whose magnetic presence captivated millions on screen, effortlessly transitioned into their ethereal roles as brides, leaving an indelible mark on the bridal fashion landscape.

From exquisite gowns that adorned their radiant forms to the sheer elegance and stylish finesse they exuded, here are seven unforgettable moments when BBNaija stars transformed into breathtaking brides, forever etching their names into the tapestry of bridal fashion allure.

Some BBNaija stars modelled bridal looks Credit: @iamlucyedet, @official_mercyeke, @alex_unusual

Source: Instagram

Check them out below:

1. Nini glows in stunning bridal themed photoshoot

The look which was styled by Abuja stylist, @9thavenuecollections, saw Nini rocking a gorgeous long-sleeved ball dress bedazzled with pearls around the bodice.

She posed with a beautiful bouquet comprising of red and white roses and accessorised her bridal updo with a stylish tiara.

For her face, she sported an earth tone makeup, giving the entire ensemble a perfect bridal look.

2. Alex Unusual in stunning bridal look

Alex Unusual makes anything look good and if it's already good, she makes it extraordinarily good.

Here, she sported a Cinderalla dress with pearl-embellished off-shoulder sleeves and a beautiful tiara.

3. Lucy looks stunning in ballgown

The reality star dazzled fans when she shared photos modelling a regal ballgown.

The dress featured a high neck with sheer sleeves which stopped iches awy from the wrists.

4. Erica in strapless dress

The beautiful Lockdown star is another BBNaija babe who modeled a bridal look.

With her hair let down, she looked beautiful in a strapless fitted dress with an exposed corset bodice.

5. Saskay glows in bedazzled dress

The beautiful star looked radiant in a stunning fitted wedding dress.

In the ad for the fashion house, she posed with a beautiful bouquet.

6. Bambam models regal ballgown

The mummy of two was a bride again as she modelled a beautiful wedding dress.

The beautiful dress featured a ballskirt and a gorgeous headpiece.

7. Mercy Eke in stylish bridal look for Valentine

For Valentine's Day, the Big Brother Naija reality TV star held a bridal-themed photoshoot.

In the two photos uploaded online, the brand influencer looked ethereal in a beautiful strapless wedding gown.

The sweetheart neckline dress featured a cathedral veil and a bouquet of beautiful red roses.

Lady rocks mother's 29-year-old wedding dress on her special day: "I fell in love with it"

Zubaida Rahaman made a beautiful bride in a gorgeous satin ballgown that had guests gushing over with love.

Interestingly, the beauty of the Cinderella dress had more to do with the sentimental value attached to it than anything else.

The gorgeous bride shared photos and videos of her wedding look in the dress and went on to post a photo of the original design.

Source: Legit.ng