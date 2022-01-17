When it comes to Nigerian celebrities who constantly remain true to their roots through their lifestyle, Saskay easily comes out as one of the freshest faces doing just that.

The Shine Ya Eyes star who shot into the limelight following the 2021 edition of the BBNaija show, has been rocking the fashion scene in grand style.

The reality star donned a gold boubou. Photo credit: @officialsaskay

Source: Instagram

The ebony beauty, has over the past few months, shown that she knows her onions when it comes to fashion and style.

Just recently, she took to her Instagram page to share some photos of herself looking classy in a radiant ensemble.

In the photos, the reality star dons a metallic gold boubou with a headgear made of adire with her fringed beaded braids sitting pretty underneath the colourful headwrap.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

With several rings adorning her fingers and a bracelet on one wrist, Saskay sported dark makeup, giving off a strong Afrocentric vibe.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"Black Women: Excellence Yesterday, Today and Forever "

Lady rocks black wedding dress

While there are those who would rather go with the conventional looks for their big days, there are the rule breakers who are unafraid to remain true to themselves in their creative expression.

Such appears to be the case of a gorgeous lady whose video has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, the lady who appeared to have gone for her wedding dress fitting is seen in a regal black mermaid dress with a long ruffle train.

While the dress is unarguably gorgeous, the fact that it is in all-black colour makes it stand out even more.

BBNaija star Sammie proves he belongs on the runway

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Samuel Jacob who is popularly known as Sammie may still be trying to get his footing in the entertainment industry but there's certainly something fans may not be looking at. And this is his modelling potential.

Standing at over 6ft, the Shine Ya Eyes ex-housemate appears to have been built for the runway.

Even more interesting is his personal sense of style.

A brief trip to his Instagram page shows that Sammie is big on looking stylish and with such a physique, who can blame him!

Source: Legit.ng