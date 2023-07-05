One Nigerian lady went viral on social media over her choice of wedding dress for her special day

Identified as Zubaida, the beautiful lady got married to the love of her life dressed in her mother's wedding gown

Sharing photos and videos, Zubaida explained her reasons in a heartwarming post on Instagram

Zubaida Rahaman made a beautiful bride in a gorgeous satin ballgown that had guests gushing over with love.

Interestingly, the beauty of the Cinderella dress had more to do with the sentimental value attached to it than anything else.

Zubaida wore her mother's wedding dress from 29 years ago Credit: @zubbymoh

The gorgeous bride shared photos and videos of her wedding look in the dress and went on to post a photo of the original design.

She wrote:

"Growing up, I always admired my mum’s wedding dress. After I got engaged, my mum told me I could wear her dress. She would always say, “I bought it in Brazil years before I met your Dad or even knew I would get married to him”. I decided to try the dress on, and we all fell in love with it. I actually really looked forward to revamping the dress."

The original dress featured a v-neckline with puffy sleeves. However, Zubaida opted for a turtle neck and a modern mesh lace sleeves, and altered the bodice and sleeves of the dress as well.

She, however, retained the dress skirt.

Check out photos below:

Netizens react as lady wears mother's wedding dress from 29 years ago

amakachi_bekee:

"You see anything that has to do with passing down to generations count me in!! I love it!! I'm hoping to purchase something that I'll give to my children to pass down to their children. Even if it's spoon, make the spoon no loss. I just love hearing "This belonged to my grandmother".

krownofhonourcreations:

"She is so blessed.That the Silk retained its colour is another level of perfection. Congratulations to her."

_.danniie:

"I think this is such a beautiful idea , we barely see wedding dresses passed through generations in Nigeria! I’m definitely doing this with my daughter."

ms_ozie:

"Some people can preserve things sha..I don’t even know where I dumped my wedding dress."

shop_ponytails:

"I love to see it..African mothers and keeping their wears, kitchen utensils and wrappers for their daughters 5 and 6."

ogxmdi:

"Cute but I do wish It would’ve been left it in it’s original state. It had a certain je ne sais quoi. Anyhoo, as long as she loves it."

babyeverythingshop:

"Such an honour to wear your mum's wedding dress."

ayah_eyo:

"So precious.. this is why I believe in buying or making your own dress as opposed to renting."

tfm.digital.initiative:

"This is so stunning, well detailed and unique and the bride she looks gorgeous bodies the dress perfection."

