Ini Edo recently got fashion lovers buzzing with excitement after she posted some new photos

The veteran Nollywood actress and mother of one sported a Tolu Bally design that put her curves on display

Several fashion lovers who saw the photos have taken to the comment section to compliment the screen goddess

When it comes to turning heads, Ini Edo has proven to do this effortlessly and leave fans yearning for more.

Ini Edo wowed fans in green look Credit: @iniedo

Source: Instagram

The beautiful veteran Nollywood actress recently got fans buzzing with excitement after she stepped out for a meeting with her friends, dressed in a green look.

The floral maxi dress designed by Tolu Bally, featured thin straps over a corset bodice, and a tiered flounce.

She accessorised with a mustard yellow handbag and a pair of dark sunnies.

Check out the photos below:

Fans compliment Ini Edo over green floral look

delonyii:

"How hot can a human be ?? Wawu."

oferelucy:

"Never to be caught unfresh."

pretty_ada01:

"The body is body-ing abegggg."

sandjet:

"The dress is fire."

cherylphina:

"I so love this gown."

tolubally:

"Ayeeeee I love the lady and the dress."

camille_a_j:

"This outfit has a lot of definitions…love it"

osahonberry:

"The dress is given."

Source: Legit.ng