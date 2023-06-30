For one of the episodes of the reunion show, glamourous traditional fashion reigned supreme as the Big Brother Naija reality TV stars sported head-turning ensembles.

As the Level Up reunion edition draws to an end, the stars of the 2022 BBNaija edition are ensuring that their fashion A-game stays locked in.

The BBNaija stars rocked traditional pieces for the reunion show Credit: @itschichiofficial, @hermesiyele, @thechomzy, @groovymono

Source: Instagram

For one of the episodes of the drama-filled show, the stars turned up in traditional ensembles that left their fans impressed.

From regal agbada looks like Hermes in a divine white outfit, to bridal-inspired gowns with Chomzy giving fans wedding vibes, the stars made sure to fill out screens with colours.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at nine outfits from the reunion.

Check them out below:

1. Allysyn in green agbada

The reality TV star, whose style has always been eccentric, did not disappoint fans.

Here, she broke gender norms by going for an agbada look which she accessorised with statement jewellery, dramatic face makeup and a brown cap.

2. Hermes in pristine white agbada

The blonde-haired vivacious star came through in an all-white look.

The agbada ensemble designed by Tiannah Empire had Hermes looking kingly.

3. Chichi in green ankara look

The curvaceous beauty opted for an Eastern traditional look in her mini-dress ensemble.

The design, which gave off a maiden vibe, featured a side train made of tulle, which was also infused in her sleeves.

4. Sheggz in agbada look

Mr Ikoyi represented his nickname in true style by rocking a regal look.

The look, which was more of a northern babariga, had Sheggz looking like a million bucks.

5. Doyin in pink and gold look

Another reality TV star who gave off bridal vibes was Doyin in this pink look.

The gold-embellished ensemble had the ebony beauty looking radiant!

6. Khalid sports all-black ensemble

The northern Adonis was a sight to behold in this sleek all-black ensemble which he styled with a headwrap.

On his fingers were multiple rings giving off the edgy vibes.

7. Chomzy in orange look

The gap-toothed beauty was a vision in orange for the reunion show.

She sported a Riveran-inspired bridal garb complete with white and gold beaded jewellery.

8. Groovy in statement agbada

Groovy is one TV star that has continued to wow fans with not just his beautiful face but his sense of style as well.

Here, he dripped in finesse, rocking a multi-coloured agbada ensemble which he accessorised with a staff.

9. Diana in green ensemble

The French-Nigerian beauty came through in an edgy see-through lace ensemble.

The dress, which featured one dramatic sleeve, was paired with an olive green gele and coral beads.

