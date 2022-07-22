The pink aesthetic appears to be gradually taking over the Nigerian fashion scene both on and off social media this season

Celebrity fashionistas such as Liquorose, Mercy Eke and Toyin Lawani have been spotted rocking the 'Barbiecore' look

While Barbie fans have to wait until 2023 for the release of the live-action movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the Barbiecore aesthetic is already here.

Dazzling, all-pink looks have been pretty ubiquitous in the last year, and we love how some Nigerian celebrities have been rocking the bright colour often associated with the iconic doll created by Ruth Handler.

The ladies have rocked pink in style. Credit: Liquorose, Mercy Eke and Lilian Afegbai

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights six celebrities who have piled on the pink in different styles.

Check them out below:

1. Liquorose

The Big Brother Naija 2021 reality TV star stepped out for an event on the evening of July 4, looking ravishing in a mini dress.

She spotted a two-piece ensemble comprising of a cross-neck leather mini dress with a longline coat worn over it.

Liquorose paired the look with some gold chandelier earrings and silver sandals.

2. Mercy Eke

The Pepper Dem winner and star brand influencer stepped out for the launch of Fenty Beauty in Africa, looking radiant in a two-piece outfit.

The vibrant pink ensemble saw Mercy dazzle in a sleeveless crop top over a maxi skirt with a thigh-high opening in the front.

She paired the look with some strappy lilac sandals.

3. Regina Daniels

The billionaire wife and Nollywood actress gave fans a chic workwear look in her latest Instagram post.

In the photos, the mother of two donned a pair of pink crop pants over a print shirt. For her feet, she sported pink mules.

4. Lilian Afegbai

The Nollywood actress who was recently in Paris, France, stepped out looking fabulous in a feather dress.

She paired the look with a pink Hermes mini bag and some block mules. This look certainly gave off Barbie vibes.

5. Khloe

The 2018 Big Brother Naija reality TV star recently took to her Instagram page to share some new photos in which she rocked an all-pink ensemble.

In the stack of photos, she donned a two-piece set that comprised of a long-sleeved crop top with a skirt that had a bold bow in the front.

She wore her hair in two buns with a pink band around each bun.

6. Toyin Lawani

The talented designer and the mother of three, donned a pink ball dress with puffy sleeves and a high neck.

However, there's more to the look.

In the video shared online, the designer is seen strutting down the street in the pink number before she proceeds to unwrap the dress, unveiling its colourful second look underneath.

The Barbiecore trend is really just about having fun with your look, whether you're headed out for drinks, going to the office, or stepping out on the red carpet!

