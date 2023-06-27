Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Maria Chike Benjamin, may have left many netizens excited over her pregnancy news, but her sense of style for her TV talk show also buzzworthy

The Shine Ya Eyes star started a talk show focused on spotlighting trauma and encouraging healing.

And for every episode aired so far, the biracial beauty has made sure to slay in stylish looks.

From pantsuits to structured dresses, the expectant mum keeps in chic in boss babe ensembles that command attention and exudes class.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at six memorable times the TV gal wowed fashion lovers.

Look 1: Maria dazzles in orange and black

For this look, she donned a two-piece corporate ensemble featured a vibrant orange blazer jacket over a black midi skirt.

She paired the look with black pumps.

Look 2: Maria looks vibrant in pink

Here, she donned a gorgeous puffy-sleeve wrap dress.

The maxi dress featured a button-down design and a high collar.

Look 3: Maria drips in purple

The ivory beauty looked radiant in a purple pantsuit, looking like a real boss babe.

Sporting scarlet lips, she accessorised with a pair of sandals.

Look 4: Maria in a power suit

Here, Maria rocked a vibrant red suit which she paired with a black shirt.

She paired the look with black pumps.

Look 5: Maria flaunts petite curves in black dress

Here, she sported a form fitting black maxi dress with a dramatic white sleeve and neckline.

She wore her hair in a low bun and sported red lips.

Look 6: Maria rocks pink and black look

Maria sported an edgy look which featured a strapless tube gown with a detachable pink puffy sleeve also forming a choker neckline.

