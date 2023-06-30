A minuscule handbag tinier than a grain of rice fetched over N48 million (over $63,000) at an auction on Wednesday, June 28

The handbag designed by the American art collective brand, MSCHF, was based on a popular Louis Vuitton design

The piece, which has been dubbed the Microscopic Handbag, has sparked mixed reactions online

When it comes to making conversation-starting designs, MSCHF proves to be a boss in that department.

The American art collective brand recently made the headlines - yet again - after their latest design - a minuscule handbag - sold for over N48 million at an auction.

The MSCHF microscopic bag is smaller than a grain of rice Credit: Tassii, @mschf (Instagram)

Source: Getty Images

The online auction, which took place on Wednesday, June 28, saw the tiny bag fetching over $63,000, according to CNN.

Measuring just 657 by 222 by 700 microns (or less than 0.03 inches wide), the fluorescent yellowish-green bag was based on a popular Louis Vuitton design and is dubbed the 'Microscopic Handbag' by the brand.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sharing more details about the bag, the brand wrote on Instagram:

"Smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle, this is a purse so small you'll need a microscope to see it. There are big handbags, normal handbags, and small handbags, but this is the final word in bag miniaturization. As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier."

Check out the post below:

Social media users react to MSCHF's microscopic handbag

The microscopic handbag by MSCHF stirred mixed reactions.

5.36am:

"Finally a bag that fits all this cash."

zgrant27:

"They just be making stuff to make stuff."

daniel.blechman:

"The fashion world gone mad."

buzzanoot:

"And yet there is still world hunger crazy."

the.stanback.era:

"Definitely money laundering."

i_am_skelton:

"They just want to see the IQ of the fashion industry so many people & brands lost their mind."

andycboiwah:

"Lmfao what kind of world do we live in."

panx01:

"What??? what a ridiculous thing."

mr.spazzout4x:

"63,000 for something u can't wear."

irtiza.has:

"The world is ending."

luxan.thurai:

"New level of dumb."

MSCHF to release shoes that can be worn backwards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported on how the American art collective brand designed a pair of shoes that could be worn backwards.

The odd-yet-fascinating creation is open on both ends allowing it to be worn either way.⁠

The shoe is predominantly made in white leather, with red suede at the heel, plus a grey stripe and black-speckled midsole.

Source: Legit.ng