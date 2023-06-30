Bizarre Fashion: MSCHF Sells Microscopic Handbag for Over N48m, Netizens React
- A minuscule handbag tinier than a grain of rice fetched over N48 million (over $63,000) at an auction on Wednesday, June 28
- The handbag designed by the American art collective brand, MSCHF, was based on a popular Louis Vuitton design
- The piece, which has been dubbed the Microscopic Handbag, has sparked mixed reactions online
When it comes to making conversation-starting designs, MSCHF proves to be a boss in that department.
The American art collective brand recently made the headlines - yet again - after their latest design - a minuscule handbag - sold for over N48 million at an auction.
The online auction, which took place on Wednesday, June 28, saw the tiny bag fetching over $63,000, according to CNN.
Measuring just 657 by 222 by 700 microns (or less than 0.03 inches wide), the fluorescent yellowish-green bag was based on a popular Louis Vuitton design and is dubbed the 'Microscopic Handbag' by the brand.
"Na lie I no believe": Nigerian man upgrades Land Cruiser 2000 to 2020 model, shows off cool interior
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Sharing more details about the bag, the brand wrote on Instagram:
"Smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle, this is a purse so small you'll need a microscope to see it. There are big handbags, normal handbags, and small handbags, but this is the final word in bag miniaturization. As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier."
Check out the post below:
Social media users react to MSCHF's microscopic handbag
The microscopic handbag by MSCHF stirred mixed reactions.
5.36am:
"Finally a bag that fits all this cash."
zgrant27:
"They just be making stuff to make stuff."
daniel.blechman:
"The fashion world gone mad."
"Who drank the second Pepsi?" Couple marry with just 2 bottles of soft drinks and small cake, video emerges
buzzanoot:
"And yet there is still world hunger crazy."
the.stanback.era:
"Definitely money laundering."
i_am_skelton:
"They just want to see the IQ of the fashion industry so many people & brands lost their mind."
andycboiwah:
"Lmfao what kind of world do we live in."
panx01:
"What??? what a ridiculous thing."
mr.spazzout4x:
"63,000 for something u can't wear."
irtiza.has:
"The world is ending."
luxan.thurai:
"New level of dumb."
MSCHF to release shoes that can be worn backwards
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported on how the American art collective brand designed a pair of shoes that could be worn backwards.
The odd-yet-fascinating creation is open on both ends allowing it to be worn either way.
The shoe is predominantly made in white leather, with red suede at the heel, plus a grey stripe and black-speckled midsole.
Source: Legit.ng