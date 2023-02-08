Popular design brand, MSCHF, recently got fashion lovers talking after the release of their latest footwear

The shoes named 'Astro Boots' are designed in a gigantic size and in colour red

The design heavily inspired by the popular Disney cartoon, Astro Boy, has left many people with mixed feelings

If you think things couldn't get crazier in fashion then you might want to rethink as MSCHF just unveiled one of their designs.

The footwear tagged 'Astro Boots' are designed in a gigantic, clubbed shape and comes in red colour.

Photos of the red boots. Credit: MSCHF

Source: Instagram

Photos of the boots heavily inspired by Disney's Astro Boy cartoon were spotted on a model.

It appears fashion lovers are not feeling the boots and have shared mixed reactions in the comments section.

Check out the post below:

Social media users react to photos of huge red boots

ar.visionz:

"I'd cop these and never wear. Keep as display."

jeni.spice:

"People are gonna hype these boots and say they go hard ….but ionno about this one."

clhgetmoney:

"I'd be giggling at my feet all day if I wore these."

odessahott:

"I like them, but I hate them…but I like them?"

jisgrig:

"Not flattering at all. The most unique does not necessarily mean good fashion."

sarahmontanes:

"It’s giving Boots from Dora the explorer."

xawzee:

"When mom buys a pair three sizes bigger hoping for you to “grow into them”.

0rg4nick:

"Nice pics but I do not like those boots."

lfsjust:

"It's sad that fashion industry it's not functional anymore, it's just more trash to clutter our planet."

