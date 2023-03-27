MSCHF, the American fashion brand known for its controversial designs, is set to release a new shoe design that can be worn backwards

The new shoe design has sparked mixed reactions, with some fashion enthusiasts dismissing it as impractical and unappealing

Despite mixed reactions surrounding its designs, MSCHF has continued to push the boundaries of fashion with its unconventional designs

Just when people thought things couldn't get any crazier in the fashion industry, MSCHF is set dropped yet another head-scratching design.

The brand is set to release a reimagined sneaker and sandal that works both ways.

Photos of the shoes. Credit: MSCHF

Source: Instagram

The odd-yet-fascinating creation is open on both ends allowing it to be worn either way.⁠

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the shoe is predominantly made in white leather, with red suede at the heel, plus a grey stripe and black-speckled midsole.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the video below:

Mixed reactions trails MSCH'S latest designs

iamrickyantonio:

" We running out of ideas I see "

jae.anderson.ent:

"But if somebody come step in the other side of yo shoe you gone be mad‍♂️"

yvonne.leslie.14:

"Nope! Life is confusing enough."

bighomiekodaq:

"MSCHF be doing things to test “Clout Culture” And yall fail everytime."

iam24heavy:

"Someone confused"

nowthatsmajor:

"The Undecided 300s."

latifdajeweler:

"They saw everybody buy up the red boots they capitalizing on the stupidity."

itshippyk:

"I’ll clown tf outta anybody I see wearin these "

paydoll:

"See fashion not fashion anymore this going too far."

meetboooshman:

"They thinking like "they brought our big red doofy cartoon villain boots, so we can sell them anything!" "

thequeenbherself_:

"Ngl, if I see this I’m stepping on your sneakers as hard as I can this is getting out of hand now."

Check out what fashion lovers are saying about gigantic red boots in trending photos

Founded by Gabriel Whaley, MSCHF is also known for creating buzz-worthy designs.

A while ago, the released the Big Red Boots. The footwear tagged 'Astro Boots' are designed in a gigantic, clubbed shape and comes in red colour.

Photos of the boots heavily inspired by Disney's Astro Boy cartoon were spotted on a model.

Source: Legit.ng