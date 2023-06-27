A couple's very simple wedding has become a social media topic after a video from the occasion went viral

Recently, there has been a rise in simple weddings, but that of this couple, howbeit, left some netizens in stitches

On their mildly decorated table at the wedding, two soft drinks were spotted alongside a small cake

A couple has melted the hearts of many people and amused some persons over how their simple wedding went down.

The lovebirds, who appeared not to be financially buoyant, witnessed a large turnout for their wedding.

Unlike conventional weddings, the bride wore a casual dress and covered her head with transparent clothing.

Their table had a small cake and two soft drinks on it

The groom, on the other hand, wore a coat and had a blue ribbon-like material around his neck. An officiating minister directed proceedings, as seen in a viral video on TikTok.

The couple stood before a decorated table that had a small cake and two bottles of soft drinks on it. One of the drinks had been drunk halfway.

With a knife and at the instance of the officiating minister, the couple cut the cake with a small knife. Their video has amassed over 4 million views. The location of the wedding could not be ascertained at the time of making this report.

Netizens react to the simple wedding

user6133693623620worship said:

"Be blessed and enjoy your marriage its done in Jesus's Name."

user96681717329138 said:

"May God bless you and increase you. May you never lack any good thing. I pray for love and peace in your home."

Zandile Moyo410 said:

"May God bless your marriage, I love this,it's nit all about being materialistic but love."

Okwakoh said:

"Then now my dear sister can you tell why you are still single n roaming."

baby girl said:

"By the way this kind of simple weeding people always remain in peace, but expensive weedings always people don't stay for long."

user8531316825908 said:

"Lydia : your life is your choice. Contraceptive. Message on Mr Mc jacket."

zinnyb3 said:

"Ah but na who drink half of the Pepsi, or it’s from the company."

Susan 3070 said:

"I can see that nobody is talking about the Pepsi that is more than half in the bottle."

Nchang maya said:

"I wanted to laugh but I don’t even have a boyfriend."

Nigerian couple settle for simple wedding with 2 guests

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shown off her simple wedding ceremony online.

Via her Facebook page, Faith shared pictures from her first wedding which went down at the marriage registry.

She said that particular wedding ceremony lasted about 10 minutes and was graced by only two witnesses and cost them less than N30k. Faith advised intending couples that if that is all they can do, they should "with your full chest."

