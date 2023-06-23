A graphic designer identified on Instagram as @brik.work has sparked reactions following his menswear wedding collection

The photos see AI-generated photos of men dressed in a fusion of suits and wedding dress designs

The photos, which have since gone viral on social media, left internet users divided about the designs

The world of fashion is constantly evolving, and now, even AI is joining the ranks of trendsetters.

Recently, a series of AI-generated photos showcasing a menswear wedding fashion collection trended online, igniting a whirlwind of mixed reactions.

AI-generated photos show men in wedding outfits Credit: @brik.work

Source: Instagram

From dapper suits to an unconventional blend of the elegance of a wedding dress with the sophistication of the suit, these digitally created ensembles push the boundaries of traditional wedding attire.

The graphic designer, identified on Instagram as @brik.work, opened up about his reason for creating the looks.

According to him, the collection represents the evolution of wedding fashion, where creativity knows no limits, enabling grooms to embody confidence and authenticity.

“Men’s wedding attire has remained largely unchanged over the years. This experimental AI collection aims to inspire and push the boundaries of traditional menswear.” the graphic designer said.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to photos of AI-generated men's wedding collection

While some applauded the innovation and creativity behind these AI-generated designs, others voted it down.

Check out some comments below:

norasdesignedflowers:

"Wedding dress are for woman not for man."

bestifariba:

"Really, what direction is the world going to in terms of fashion and people's moods!"

galeryai12:

"Him to her."

doyourhd:

"It’s clothing. Get over yourselves, please!"

luvableviet:

"Just stop. Real men don’t wear dresses. And real women don’t dare men that do. Y’all can keep pretending to be normal while the rest of the real folks roll out eyes. Bye."

marriia_baloch:

"What's happening to men."

mark.12.30:

"Hell no."

darrendancefitness:

"Stunning! If a man wants to wear something more extravagant then he should go for it, in the same way a woman should never be pressured to wear a wedding dress on her wedding day!"

hussain_ahxad:

"Stop ruining men's fashion."

nancyflynncasillas:

"Agenda is to end masculine men. Yuck."

kmcadds:

"That is absolutely beautiful."

charliesonocreations:

"They are absolutely stunning. I think that we have to remember that as women we fought long and hard for equality. Maybe we should give men they same opportunity that has been afforded to us as far as apparel is concerned."

ladiezitsie:

"Leave wedding gowns for women."

