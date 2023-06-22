A video of some ladies at their matriculation ceremony went viral on social media, sparking reactions

In the video, each lady is rated based on the nature of the outfit with some scoring high points

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Some students of Madonna university had their matriculation ceremony and a video from the event went viral on social media.

Some ladies at their matriculation event Credit: @tailorcataloguepage

Source: Instagram

Matriculation is often a thing of joy for new varsity students as the excitement of what lies ahead often leaves them pumped up for the future.

Perhaps, this is what influenced some young ladies' choices of ensembles for the special event.

A video rating the outfits went viral on social media as it shows different ladies in stylish looks ranging for asoebi-inspired to English wears.

Watch the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on matriculation outfits

poshcindy:

"The dresses are not appropriate for the event. Should be business wear or at most semi formal for a graduation. Some of these are evening wear. The ladies with pencil dresses were appropriately dressed."

heniola_ade:

"It's the first sister for me. What will she now wear for convocation."

michelliesse:

"How can you wear asoebi for matriculation? Who did this rating? White money? Please English dresses are the best. Even the 3/10 is more suitable than those asoebi ladies with fan Abi horse tail."

rahchellin:

"Na those 3/10 go sabi book pass."

iam_dhitty:

"Funny how you rated the ones that wore, shey na wedding guest outfit I go call am 100/10. and rating the ones that wore the current outfit for the occasion 10/10.I am sure they are your friends."

sandyburger2:

"People are wearing dinner and evening gowns to matriculation and you are giving 100/10. Lol."

brideandmaidsfactory:

"Is matriculation dress now dinner wear?"

anuolla:

"Who gave that lady in yellow lace 100/10 I prefer the ladies on English dress jor plus wait is this a convocation or matric."

katie_uju:

"Am confused.....is it matriculation or asoebi outfit???"

kienidarling:

"Whoever made this didn’t do well , the ones with 3/10 are the those dressed appropriately , stop putting pressure on people."

Source: Legit.ng