Filmmaker, Malik Afegbua, got social media users buzzing with reactions over some of his recent creations

In the photos, a set of elderly people stylishly dressed are captured on the runway at a fashion show

The images which are AI-generated have left social media users impressed by how real they appear

Technology continues to evolve, leaving people mind-blown with just how much can be achieved.

Filmmaker, Malik Afegbua of Slick City recently shared some images he created with the use of Artificial Intelligence.

Photos of some generated images. Credit: @slickcityceo

Source: Instagram

The images as seen on his Instagram page show older models dressed in stylish ensembles walking the runway.

From men in dapper suits to women in multi-layered ensembles and pieces of jewellery, the models were all shades of fashionable.

Check them out below:

Internet users react to trending AI images of old models

oluwafemi_93:

"They all look good❤️"

sally_sapphire_:

"Looking dapper"

lifeofbyl:

"This is absolutely gorgeous...Love it!!"

awinoaduma:

"This is beautiful❤️"

stenagycakes:

"This is so beautiful ❤️"

miamauge:

"Silver shines wherever it goes…. Beautiful!!! "

