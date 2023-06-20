DJ Cuppy recently took to her Instagram page to share some new photos and they have got people talking

In the photos, the billionaire daughter and disk jockey sported a stylish pink and white garb

While many people have applauded her new style, others are convinced a recent criticism about her fashion sense influenced her new looks

DJ Cuppy continues to enjoy her new look which is devoid of a full pink wig and loud colours, and it appears to be getting approving nods from the fashion community online.

Photos of DJ Cuppy new looks Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The Oxford graduate and popular disk jockey recently took to her social emdia pages to share photos of her Monday look which - as usual - featured her favourite colour, pink.

She sported a center-part bone straight wig with pink highlights which she wore with a white Barbie t-shirt and a pair of combat-like woven pants.

Check out the photos below:

Social media users share thoughts on DJ Cuppy's new photos

While some people have gushed over her seemingly new sense of style, others maintain that a podcast criticism of her sense of style seems to have influenced the new looks.

divabarrister's profile picture

"Your stylist !!!! cuppy this is the content we have been waiting for o!!! Cuppy you’re on a freaking ROLL!!!!"

ririlashit:

"For the very first time ur outfit is givn."

halima_yahaya_sulaiman:

"Is d new style nd new body for mi dats d perfect hair 4 u gurl."

simidrey:

"Sis is looking good!!"

nickiswears_collection_:

"For the very first time cuppy I luv ur outfit."

wunmi_yofarelng:

"Y’all see she took those girl’s advice and got new wigs."

passy_makeovers:

"The new Cuppy is giving everything love eeeet."

__favblaze_:

"She’s working on herself and I love it for her."

stylewithmaureen:

"The podcast did something positive atleast! I’m loving her new style & stylist."

Source: Legit.ng