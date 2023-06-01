DJ Cuppy recently took to her social media accounts to share new photos of herself and it has got people talking

In the photos, the billionaire daughter is seen sporting a black bob wig with pink highlights in them

Several internet users who saw the photos believe her new look was influenced by a podcast where some ladies criticized her fashion sense

Billionaire daughter and disk jockey, Florence Otedola who is better known as DJ Cuppy recently shared photos of her new look.

Photos of Cuppy Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The photos saw her rocking a black bob wig with pink highlights.

The look which Cuppy has been rocking for weeks is a deviation from her pink-haired loud and colourful ensembles she us known for.

Netizens react to Cuppy's new photo

Interestingly, many people are of the opinion that a recent criticism of her fashion sense seems to have gotten to her.

Recall a while ago, Legit.ng reported on how a viral video of influencer Caramel and her friends discussing the billionaire daughter on their podcast stirred reactions.

According to one of them, the singer is hated because of her synthetic and tacky hair, even though she has enough money as a billionaire daughter to look better.

Reacting to her new photos, check out what netizens said:

@ms___dale:

"This is how you know the things you say get to her; good or bad."

@Irunnia_:

"It is very obvious she is happy. She is also dressing like a normal person now."

@BraRein:

"Thanks to those girls , you now giving it to us hot hot."

@AmandaG82268187:

"Wow. She looks so different and gorgeous..She should keep up with this and not the pinky barbie stuff."

abbieekie:

"Yes, it got to her and she made a beautiful amendment! No one is above taking lessons and making corrections!"

oluchii__xx:

"Lmao is it the first time y’all are dragging her for her style? Why do you think that particular podcast changed anything?? Una go dey advice who get money pass una clowns."

tekaoflagos:

"Improved fashion sense or they have used words to beat the poor girl into her shell and become less of herself?"

prettypellz:

"We’re humans so no matter how we try to act like we don’t care. Words are very powerful that it does a lot to us then we know."

@uchechiosundu:

"That podcast did wonders."

@_TheChidera:

"She’s human. It’ll definitely get to her."

@4DFEET:

"You really believe she’s bothered? Cuppy is one of the most unbothered celebrities in Nigeria. She has been witnessing hate since young. Yarn add or deduct nothing. Believe me at this age she’ll know how to deal."

Source: Legit.ng