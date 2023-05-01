Big Brother Titans ex-housemate, Kanaga Jnr, recently dazzled his fans with some new photos

The reality TV sported an all-while ensemble, going for a stylish gentleman look with a fedora hat

In other news, Big Brother Naija star Hermes, rocked an all-black dramatic look for his birthday

Kanaga Jnr is out here giving the ladies something to drool over!

The Big Brother Titans reality TV star took to his Instagram page to share a new photo.

Photos of Kanaga Jnr. Credit: @kanagajnr

Source: Instagram

During his time in the house, Kanaga Jnr proved to be talented as well as charming.

Now out and enjoying his newfound fame, the reality TV star is proving to be a fashionista too.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the new photos, Kanaga Jnr is seen rocking a longline blazer over well-tailored pants, a white shirt underneath, a pair of white shoes and accessorised with a fedora hat.

The look was put together by stylist @visibleproof_fh.

Check out the full look below:

BBNaija star Neo leaves ladies drooling over natural hair in new video: "This is beautiful"

Neo Akpofure recently got ladies talking after a video captured him getting his hair styled.

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown ex-housemate visited the salon of his colleague, Prince Nelson, where he got his hair washed and restyled in sleek cornrows.

A video capturing the entire process was posted on the salon's Instagram page, @hairlineroyale, and got some fans talking.

Celebrity birthday: BBNaija star Hermes marks new age with Tiannah-styled 'black hawk' look in new photos

Hermes is no stranger to outside-the-box looks when it comes to his sense of style.

And for his birthday, it was no different. The Big Brother Naija reality TV star turned a year older on Friday, April 21.

In classic celebrity style, the Level Up ex-housemate held a photoshoot directed by fashion designer and stylist, Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Empire.

For his special day, Hermes opted for a dark-themed shoot and it was nothing short of dramatic courtesy of the King Of Fashion who had the star rocking wings in the studio photoshoot.

Source: Legit.ng