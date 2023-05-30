Another lady has fallen victim to the infamous 'What I ordered versus what I got' drama courtesy of Nigerian tailors

A video showing the dress she ordered and what she got has gone viral on social media

Many people who saw the video have reacted with mixed feelings, with some blaming the client

When it comes to dress recreation, not everyone gets it right and sometimes, it could be the fault of the client as well.

Such is the case with a trending video first sighted on TikTok which shows what a lady ordered and what she got.

Photos of the dress she wanted and what she got. Credit: @glonkencho

Source: TikTok

In the video posted on TikTok by @glonkencho, the original design is shown which features a bedazzled see-through strapless dress with ruffle detailing around the bust.

In the photo that follows, the recreated version is seen on the client and it is a far cry from what she wanted.

Not only was the fabric different, the design was poorly executed and did little to flatter her body.

Check out the video below:

Netizens react to lady's green dress order

hurgbanacouture:

"Did she get the fabric or the tailor did… because any style inspired u want to create starts with the fabric, body shape and the ability to show up for fittings but we take all this for granted and expect the best in return, like really?"

aduniade16:

"Lol sorry. What you ordered was created from scratch (net and beading) definitely not this asho- ebi you used. But in all fairness tailor no try, at-least get the cut. it’s not a shape this is like 6pieces and use the same colour of lining at least. (And customer try give designer some other time not carpenter)."

Cynthia:

"why couldn’t she just say she doesn’t know how to do it."

Currat:

"Sis didn’t even try she just made something up."

therealshawnah:

"After watch veekyjames videos this fabrics are usually done from scratch to begin with."

kikiblavo:

"You people need to learn that the style, the fabric, your body shape and the amount you pay matters please.. Tailors are not magicians."

officially_luchi:

"Customers sef should fear God..as you are ordering the style why not order the fabric too so that your pocket go tell you?… yen yen yen ‘tailor show me shege’ after you price am kobo, you dey expect miracle.. go tiff “ TheOneIOrdered” na.. mtcheww."

lacesnmore:

"Wrong fabric to begin with."

moreish_mayfabrics:

"The fabric and body shape is completely different ‍♀️. Please when looking for style inspiration always check for the ones that suit your fabric and body shape."

What I ordered: Man ends up with funny-looking jacket after paying for knitwear

When it comes to online shopping disasters, men are not left out.

One Twitter user recently had social media users cracking up with laughter after he shared his experience with online orders.

Identified as @BeyondTY on the platform, he revealed he had wanted a green cutout jacket which looked like knitwear.

However, what he got was a subpar print version of the jacket, which was short and looked quite different from what he wanted.

Source: Legit.ng