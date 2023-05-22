Nigerian singer and billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has got netizens fawning over her effortless beauty

The Gelator crooner shared pretty photos of herself wrapped in her sheets on her pink bed

Cuppy also gave fans a bit of a surprise as she rocked black hair, just like her fans suggested, but with a hint of pink

Popular Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy seems to be taking her fans' preference seriously, as she recently showed off her hair, different from the usual pink signature she is used to.

In a post on her page, Cuppy, who seems to be just waking up on her pink bed in her pink penthouse, shared beautiful photos.

DJ Cuppy shares new photos of her new hair Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Holding onto her white sheets, the billionaire daughter flaunted her black hair with a hint of her signature pink colour.

She also shared a screenshot of her Twitter poll, where her fans voted for her to rock black hair.

The singer wrote:

Reactions to Cuppy's post

teamcuppy:

"You should have warned us."

sobynwachukwu:

"If you didn't have hair we'd still be in love with you Florence "

akinwale__a:

"You look stunning. I noticed you maintained streaks of pink."

i_am_dora_sexy:

"The ring on that finger is giving, purrr"

emmydee606:

"No be bra be that ….. first time I will see cuppy putting on bra "

loni_2020__:

"To copy this beauty go heaven ❤️❤️ you look so crispy @cuppymusic."

theericbashir:

"You just had to add the streaks of pink into your hair Love it."

sweet.china14:

"I think black hair really looks good on you "

barbiefenty_:

"Please leave it like this."

mcee_slimjoe:

"Them say you no sabi dress ooo no be to tell your papa make he buy them together with that mic way them dey use do podcast "

