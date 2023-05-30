A video of a lady's bad experience at a salon has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions among netizens

In the now-trending clip, the stylist was seen combing the lady's hair covered in dye

The next clip showed the condition of the lady's hair after the dye was washed off; she lost so much hair

A lady's visit to the salon saw her leaving with bald patches on her head after a not-so-good experience with hair dye.

Photos of the client getting her hair dyed. Credit: @krakshq

Source: Instagram

In a video posted by @krakshq, the lady was seen being attended to by a hairstylist who applied a copious amount of hair dye, perhaps, in a bid to achieve a particular shade of blonde.

However, while she got a blonde look afterwards, the dye appeared to have caused so much damage already.

In the concluding part of the video, the lady appeared to have lost huge chunks of hair, leaving her near-bald.

Check out the video below:

Reactions trail video of dyed hair gone wrong

_cici_nita:

"What’s the name of fowl hot water yansh is going on?"

mrsalafret:

"Why are they still combing and more importantly why is she still sitting so calmly?"

bz__taufik:

"What is she combing."

ty_phiil:

"This woman fit get ptsd when she see hair dye again."

som_yvon:

"What are they still combing? Her brain?"

femiy_artmazing_african:

"Wayward life said no."

luvs_effect_makeover:

"Na police go settle two of us."

nubian_queen022:

"The bleach was way too much . When it’s not relaxer."

msmarvelart_:

"Isn’t that butter icing? The barber must be a baker."

black.teenah:

"She get patience oo , me I for don remove person teeth cos what’s this , the werey still Dey comb sef."

efeilomon:

"And the "stylist" is still combing? Sho gbadun? Omo!!"

Source: Legit.ng