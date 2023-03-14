A video shared by entertainment blogger, Tunde Ednut, has shown an insight into how some lipstick products are made

The video sees an Asian woman carry out a process of making lipsticks using a bunch of palm kernels

Several Nigerians who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about the process

If you're a fan of cruelty-free products, then this video of palm kernels being used to make lipstick will leave you impressed.

A viral video seen on Tunde Ednut's Instagram page shows how a woman used palm kernel fruits to make lipsticks.

The video shows the Asian woman go from pounding out the skin of the fruits before boiling and extracting the pulp.

She goes on to mix the produce with some essential oil and some other products. The end results see perfectly shaped red lipsticks lined up.

Check out the video below:

Nigerians react as lady uses palm kernel fruits to make lipstick

mimiokeren1:

"But some pastors says its from mammy water."

musingsofenigma:

"Banga go dey para like dis oh. So na lack of innovation no let we banga join fashion accessories, Choi. Small time now we go watch say Egusi na perfume. If I see starch now, na to use lipstick chop am be dat... Hiss. "

st.flourish:

"So ma palm oil we Dey rub for mouth since."

yabathriftstore_bale:

"Banga Lipstick".

deyemitheactor:

"Na wa o! Na wetin we dey chop for free na him some ppl dey take do multibillion dollar industry??? ‍♂️"

ladyjasminec:

"Everything we are supposed to produce in this country we have eaten it in our stomach with our mouth, we too like food for this country! Kanda or pkormo is the reason we don’t produce all this designers bags ! We dey chop our own."

talk2raw:

"So wetin dem dey use do lipstick na wetin our people dey use do ofe akwu? We too like food sha! Pomo you are not alone."

thebabafoto:

"After watching this video, there’s no reason why lipsticks shouldn’t be produced in Nigeria."

jojofalani:

"Na to carry lipstick de cook soup be that o."

