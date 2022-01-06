The power of makeup can never be overemphasized as not only one can go from 0 to 100 within a very short timeframe and the video in this story is yet another proof.

While some people are of the opinion that makeup can be deceiving, many others choose to look at it as enhancing one's true beauty and in most cases, giving women the much-needed confidence to love themselves fully.

The video has since gone viral.

A talented YouTuber identified as Mary J Black who is known for her impressive makeup transformation recently left many viewers speechless following a makeup transformation.

In the video which now has over 8 million views on the platform, Mary takes us through the process of transforming an aged lady with tribal marks using makeup.

In the 10-minute video, Mary gradually changes the lady - through makeup - into a gorgeous belle.

Reactions

Alma • D:

"It literally took like 15 years off of her, she looks stunning and she looks like she feels on top of the world , great job. You have a great gift "

MommiDonni1:

"This was such a beautiful transformation. My daughter who is 12 said, She looks like a real life queen! She is gorgeous. Her eyes are beaming. "

Darth Vader:

"You make people feel the way they deserve to feel every day. That lady was already beautiful and probably an amazing person. Now she sees it herself."

Sherena Greer:

"Gorgeous transformation. I love how mama was surprised to see herself looking so glamorous. It made me smile. "

Joanie Hanel:

"She looked so beautiful!!! I loved her smile! I also love how you took makeup in blotches and blended an amazing makeover!"

