Beauty Hack: Viral Video Shows Lady Using Palm Oil to Make Up Her Face, Netizens React
- A makeup artist recently got social media users buzzing with reactions after sharing her latest makeup tutorial
- In the video, she is seen using palm oil as blush in her makeup process, sparking hilarious reactions on social media
- While many people who viewed the video thought the outcome was nice, others were not sold on the new makeup hack
A Calabar-based makeup artist, @97th._artistry, recently tried her hands on an unorthodox makeup product that has got social media users talking.
In a recent video shared via her Instagram page, the lady is seen applying palm oil on her cheekbones where ordinarily, a pink or red blush product would have been used.
The end result sees the makeup artist with a perfectly blended made-up face.
Social media users react to palm oil makeup
la_madriiinaa:
"Not bad... Na to add egusi remain."
jays.aura:
"The finished look is magical but I’m not putting palm oil on my face."
luttepearly:
"Na to use Cameroon pepper do smokey eyes."
joyce_beauty_empire:
"I even love the smooth blend it gave... Be like say I go switch o . My clients will understand."
nwando.o:
"Now hear me out use iru and lash glue to add fake freckles."
king__mayaa:
"Oh chim the finished look is bomb but before you put palm oil on my face abeg let me know fess."
adunola_magic_beautyysalon:
"Abeg no let palm oil cost as it be o…."
mizibeautystores:
"Funny enough it's one of the ingredients when making a red lipstick."
fayth_bbj:
"Until you hug someone and their cloth is stained and they are wondering why you smell like undercooked egusi."
