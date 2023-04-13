Global site navigation

Beauty Hack: Viral Video Shows Lady Using Palm Oil to Make Up Her Face, Netizens React
by  Kumashe Yaakugh
  • A makeup artist recently got social media users buzzing with reactions after sharing her latest makeup tutorial
  • In the video, she is seen using palm oil as blush in her makeup process, sparking hilarious reactions on social media
  • While many people who viewed the video thought the outcome was nice, others were not sold on the new makeup hack

A Calabar-based makeup artist, @97th._artistry, recently tried her hands on an unorthodox makeup product that has got social media users talking.

Palm oil makeup
The makeup artist applied palm oil on her face. Credit: @97th.artistry
Source: Instagram

In a recent video shared via her Instagram page, the lady is seen applying palm oil on her cheekbones where ordinarily, a pink or red blush product would have been used.

The end result sees the makeup artist with a perfectly blended made-up face.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to palm oil makeup

la_madriiinaa:

"Not bad... Na to add egusi remain."

jays.aura:

"The finished look is magical but I’m not putting palm oil on my face."

luttepearly:

"Na to use Cameroon pepper do smokey eyes."

joyce_beauty_empire:

"I even love the smooth blend it gave... Be like say I go switch o . My clients will understand."

nwando.o:

"Now hear me out use iru and lash glue to add fake freckles."

king__mayaa:

"Oh chim the finished look is bomb but before you put palm oil on my face abeg let me know fess."

adunola_magic_beautyysalon:

"Abeg no let palm oil cost as it be o…."

mizibeautystores:

"Funny enough it's one of the ingredients when making a red lipstick."

fayth_bbj:

"Until you hug someone and their cloth is stained and they are wondering why you smell like undercooked egusi."

Nigerians react to beauty product made from palm kernels

If you're a fan of cruelty-free products, then this video of palm kernels being used to make lipstick will leave you impressed.

A viral video seen on Tunde Ednut's Instagram page shows how a woman used palm kernel fruits to make lipsticks.

The video shows the Asian woman go from pounding out the skin of the fruits before boiling and extracting the pulp.

