A makeup artist recently got social media users buzzing with reactions after sharing her latest makeup tutorial

In the video, she is seen using palm oil as blush in her makeup process, sparking hilarious reactions on social media

While many people who viewed the video thought the outcome was nice, others were not sold on the new makeup hack

A Calabar-based makeup artist, @97th._artistry, recently tried her hands on an unorthodox makeup product that has got social media users talking.

In a recent video shared via her Instagram page, the lady is seen applying palm oil on her cheekbones where ordinarily, a pink or red blush product would have been used.

The end result sees the makeup artist with a perfectly blended made-up face.

Social media users react to palm oil makeup

la_madriiinaa:

"Not bad... Na to add egusi remain."

jays.aura:

"The finished look is magical but I’m not putting palm oil on my face."

luttepearly:

"Na to use Cameroon pepper do smokey eyes."

joyce_beauty_empire:

"I even love the smooth blend it gave... Be like say I go switch o . My clients will understand."

nwando.o:

"Now hear me out use iru and lash glue to add fake freckles."

king__mayaa:

"Oh chim the finished look is bomb but before you put palm oil on my face abeg let me know fess."

adunola_magic_beautyysalon:

"Abeg no let palm oil cost as it be o…."

mizibeautystores:

"Funny enough it's one of the ingredients when making a red lipstick."

fayth_bbj:

"Until you hug someone and their cloth is stained and they are wondering why you smell like undercooked egusi."

