Billionaire daughter and disk jockey, DJ Cuppy, has taken to social media to share her thoughts on broke-shaming

According to the Oxford graduate, broke-shaming is the highest form of insecurity

Many netizens who saw the tweet have reacted in agreement, accusing Nigerian celebrities of doing so to their fans

DJ Cuppy is the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola and this simply means that she can afford whatever, whenever and however.

Interestingly, despite being born into privilege, the disk jockey is not a fan of shaming people based on their financial status.

She recently took to her Twitter account to share her thoughts on broke-shaming, and she had nothing nice to say about it.

In her words:

"Broke shaming is the highest form of insecurity."

Social media users react to Cuppy's tweet about broke-shaming

callmedam:

"Tell this to Nigerian actors and actresses any small thing they tell their fans how broke they are."

iam_omowummy:

"Billionaire pikin don talk, not those podcast pandemic that just talk for clout."

baeazin:

"She can relate cos she’s in a position where she could broke shame someone but she doesn’t. Now u get?"

singles_love_dating:

"The Rich-Rich, never broke shame. Broke shaming shows how small you are. Especially the small ones that Yahoo boys have done 1 or 2 for...Those ladies need re-orientation."

cravingsnails:

"My sister God don butter your bread and sugar your tea. You can’t even relate."

theboss_joy:

"Nigerian "celebrities" and bbn girls left the group chat..blocked the admin."

chefdordor:

"Tell them baby! Nigerian celebrities feel they're all richer than their fans."

leaddyskincare:

"Nigerian celebrities and brokeshaming are in love. Finding opportunities to brokeshame their fans."

