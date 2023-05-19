A video of Nigerian media personality, Nedu, with a mystery lady, has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions

In the video, the two are seen sharing kisses in a manner lovers are known for, and this has led people to believe they are dating

While the OAP has come out to state that it is for a skit, many netizens are not convinced

OAP Nedu is currently trending on social media after a video of him with a lady sharing kisses surfaced online.

Nedu and a mystery lady caused a stir. Credit: @nedu_official

Source: UGC

In the video, the lady is seen pecking the media personality on the face while she records.

The video, which has gone viral, had many people reacting with amusement, many of whom called him out on what they felt was his hypocrisy.

Following the viral video, Nedu took to his Instastory to clear the air, stating that the clip was for an upcoming skit.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the post below:

Screenshots of Nedu's posts Credit: @nedu_official

Source: Instagram

Social media users react to video of Nedu and alleged lover

espada_d_diors:

"E no go talk this one for podcast oo."

debbytwist:

"Nigerians gather Let’s go and make our own research about the girl,, Nedu knows too much about everybody except his partners."

chiiaamaka:

"Omoooo with all what he says about women, a woman still loves him??? I pray she helps him shut up sha."

nigerians_in_germany:

"Follow my podcast, don’t follow my footsteps."

wizpiton:

"Guy man nothing way you go tell me na your girlfriend be this no be Skit."

descute_:

"Na lie no be skit , we know watin you dey do."

_coded11:

"You won use style turn ham to skit."

___luchie:

"Clouts everywhere,why him dey peck the girl for face?kiss the girl if no be clouts him dey find..Oya my dear country breakfast is served as you believe what you see on the internet him know say Nigerians don dey find am and he has brought himself to trend,good or bad publicity na publicity."

lady_fransec:

"Clout chaser don finally get babe ... him heart no dey follow wetin him mouth dey yarn."

tinny._gramm:

"You go Dey trust Lagos man way Dey do podcast?"

iamgyc:

"At least today no be him friend or person wey him know.. na him kiss."

Watch the video below:

Nedu spills the tea about how some female celebrities make money, video triggers reactions

Nedu Wazobia made headlines over his revelation about some female celebrities and how they make their money.

Nedu, while speaking during a podcast, shared how he walked in on two famous celebrities sleeping with his rich friend at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

While he didn’t mention names, Nedu gave a hint about a Big Brother housemate who his rich friend gave N3 million just to talk to her and also gave $15,000 after sleeping with her.

Source: Legit.ng