Destiny Etiko’s die-hard female fan was left disappointed recently after the actress reportedly declined her gift

In a viral video, the young lady can be seen sobbing bitterly as she lamented how the actress rejected a photo frame, she made for her

The troubled fan was seen hugging the frame tightly and proclaiming her undying love for Destiny Etiko as netizens had different things to say

Popular Nollywood star Destiny Etiko stirred a buzz online as a die-hard female fan voiced her sadness and disappointment after she reportedly declined a gift she handed her.

The event, recorded on video, showed the female fan in great distress, crying and expressing her agony at the actress' refusal to accept a photo frame she precisely made as a symbol of affection.

The troubled fan was seen hugging the frame tightly and proclaiming her undying love for Destiny Etiko in the touching clip.

The rejection was surely heartbreaking for her, as she had worked hard to create a unique image for the movie star.

Internet users react to video of Destiny Etiko’s die-hard fan

chyomsss:

"See as shame leave am Dey catch me."

wendypeterschere:

"Iberibe."

mriykeoflondon:

"I always wonder if people who behave in this manner do exhibit the same love on their parents , siblings, or even relatives because the foundation of love should start from people whom we share the same blood with."

mheenarh__:

"Some of you act like they don’t love you at home."

popsicle_moldsng:

"I was about to ask what’s going on here until I remembered my own younger years with Beyoncé…if I no do pass this one, e remain small ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️. Thank God for delivering me though ."

wives_and_mothers:

"If shame was a person."

__kofoworola_:

"Eiya see person wcw money wey u for use chop still buy 2.5gb u carry am do frame for who no sabi ur papa."

