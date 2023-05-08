Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena's interesting and colourful garb stood out at the 2023 VGMA

The singer who always wins over his audience with electrifying performances, wore a purple top and multicoloured trousers to the event

Some social media users have expressed mixed reactions to the trending red-carpet videos

Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena is trending after rocking a purple long-sleeve feather top at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Kwabena Kwabena and Wesley Kesse show off their dance moves. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: UGC

The talented musician donned a soft designer top that matched perfectly with his multicoloured pants to the annual music event.

Kwabena Kwabena completed his look with black pointed shoes as he impressed fans with his dance moves.

2023 VGMA: Some social media users react to Kwabena Kwabena's look

Some online users have expressed mixed reactions about Kwabena Kwabena's classy look

Afiefie Piesie stated:

"This one is what the market woman calls “ twa mepɛ alata style.”

iam_mr_ben stated:

"Kwabena Kwabena to abena abena."

anthonymichaels007 stated:

"We know you people will do your things again, but we’re patiently waiting."

_r.chmond stated:

"Parachute is crazy."

yes_iam_akosuaaaa stated:

"You guys are really poor in the fashion sense; what kwabena kwabena he’s is creative casual for men. Met Gala looked at what men were wearing especially bad bunnies. Let’s learn and stop trolling people."

kutieleegh_ stated:

"Ghana Sam Smith, eeeiii boi gurl."

um_diva2_ stated:

"Sister Kwabena Akwaaba oo."

_amadebbi stated:

"I get this top some oo."

Source: YEN.com.gh