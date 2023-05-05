A photo of a West African hunters' jacket has gone viral, with the unique design and retro appeal attracting widespread attention

The jacket, which features intricate cowry embellishments and interesting patchworks is reportedly selling for up to N2m ($4,500)

The photos has sparked debate around cultural appropriation and the ethics of profiting from traditional designs

In recent years, the fashion industry has seen a growing interest in traditional and cultural garments from around the world.

Photos of a model, hunters' jacket. Credit: Izusek, @FinPlanKaluAja1 (Twitter)

Source: Getty Images

One such item that has captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts and collectors is the West African hunters' jacket.

The jacket, which is traditionally worn by hunters and other members of West African communities, features intricate cowry embellishments and interesting patchwork.

Twitter user, Kalu Aja, shared photos of the jacket on display on sale in the US with a price tag of N2,071,530 ($4,500) attached to the hemline of the jacket.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Check out the post below:

Social media users react to price of hunters' jacket

@aprilbox:

"Ọbara jesus."

@AishaReno12:

"Where would one wear this stuff to ?? Just curious."

@SirefloW:

"I don't think the charms are working, but it worth alot more to be priceless."

@jeremiadetunji:

"Authentic!" Who authenticed it? Something they packaged."

@herculean_me:

"One oyinbo will buy it now and be seeing things in his dream."

@tochi__:

"Hard to imagine someone buying it to wear. Unless the occasion is a costume party."

@Oben_2020:

"The high price is cause of those amulet....JuJu for protection."

@chatto_sb:

"Lols, white folks don't find it hard to put a price tag on stuff they consider to be valuable. The interesting part is that there are folks that are ready to pay."

Oyinbo masquerade: Video of 2 individuals rocking can costumes go viral online

In an era where conversations around eco-friendly fashion remain a top priority, seeing videos of recycled creativity is often times refreshing, albeit amusing.

One video that has left some Nigerians amused is a clip showing two individuals walking on the street in thick costumes made of numerous empty cans.

They were both seen moving in simple dance steps that left passersby smiling.

Source: Legit.ng