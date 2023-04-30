@maritii on TikTok shared her disappointing experience of what she wanted for prom and what her mother got for her instead

The post went viral, garnering thousands of views and comments from sympathizers who shared thoughts

In other news, a lady who wanted a stylish bubu dress was left disappointed over what her tailor made

Social media has become a platform for people to share their experiences, both good and bad.

Recently, a young lady known as @maritii on TikTok, shared her prom dress disaster that has gone viral.

Photos of the dress she wanted and what she got. Credit: @maritii

Source: TikTok

The video clip shows what she wanted for her prom and what her mother got for her instead, leaving her feeling disappointed and upset.

The post has garnered thousands of views and comments from sympathizers who shared thoughts on the video.

Social media users share thoughts on lady's prom dress order

phia_kings:

"But it’s still pretty sha… just needs some adjustments."

mimikings:

"The dress is not that bad. Just some fitting required."

minniemacnaj:

"It's not bad with a few alterations."

tesglammakeovers:

"The mum must have given it to a Deeper Life tailor."

bagsnfit:

"Lmao. her mum is definitely a mummy GO."

_tasharr:

"You go dey trust African mothers."

therealshawnah:

"Omo komo, you want to wear mini skirt. The devil is a liar."

Source: Legit.ng