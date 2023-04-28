A video of a beauty bride recently left fashion lovers in awe as it captured her in a mini dress look for her special day

The bide identified as Denise Oshogwe sported a dress suit look that stopped above her knees, for her court wedding

Several wedding fashion lovers who saw the video have taken to the comment section to compliment the look

Brides of today are daring with their sense of style as they continue to deviate from the traditional norms of fashion - especially in Nigeria.

One lady, Denise Oshogwe, got married to the love of her life in a civil ceremony and her dress choice has left many people impressed.

Photos of the bride. Credit: @saobyrami

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by the bridal stylist, @soabyrami, the bride is seen posing for photos in a chic mini dress look that is a breath of fresh hair from the more popular choices of today.

In the video, she is seen wearing a white mini dress underneath her longline jacket.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She accessorised with a veil, some gorgeous silver earrings, a bouquet of cream roses and a pair of earth tone pointies.

Check out the video below:

Netizens compliment bride's mini dress look for civil wedding

nmabekeh:

"I love this she looks like a branch manager or a ceo I can relate it with this look and the court shoe."

blueprintushers:

"If "thinking outside the box" was a person."

fashionplux:

"Not bad I love the simplicity."

auntmaemoe:

"Me loves it!"

bcoutore:

"Stunning bride."

ochukookotie:

"Clean and classy ... love it!"

TikTok video of bride wearing pyjamas under wedding dress goes viral, netizens speechless

A young woman from South Africa, @tiwapeng, uploaded a post with over four million views and over 95,000 likes. In the video, it seems either the young bride didn't know she was getting married or she woke up late.

Mother Nature did the sis dirty and exposed her "dirty laundry". The wind blew up her dress, and online users were shocked when they saw that she still had her winter pyjamas on.

The location and identity of the lady have yet to be discovered.

Source: Legit.ng