A video of a woman showing off the concerning state of her colour-treated hair has been doing the rounds online

South African TikTok user @madikizelaowa_rmy revealed how damaged her hair was after bleaching it five times

The awkwardly funny clip showed how she had lost patches of hair, leaving many netizens responding with banter

Many women love being adventurous and playing around with their hair – but one Mzansi babe took it a little too far with hers.

TikTok user @madikizelaowa_rmy left many social media users gobsmacked after posting a video of what her hair looked like after bleaching it five times.

The clip shows her using a funny sound and making dramatic facial expressions before revealing bald patches on her head due to extensive damage from over-bleaching.

Check out the video below:

Can bleach cause your hair to fall out?

According to a hairstylist in Denver, Lia Flynn, who specialises in doing trendy rainbow hair colours (which require a lot of bleach), hair that falls out due to bleaching too much is called a ‘chemical cut’.

This is when the hair doesn’t fall out of your scalp so much as it just breaks off because the strands have been so weakened. This is a phenomenon that anyone who bleaches their hair long enough will likely experience.

Netizens react to the lady’s patchy hair

In true Mzansi fashion, many netizens couldn’t help but poke fun at madikizelaowa_rmy’s hair dilemma, while others responded with curiosity and concern. Check out some of the comments below:

LEON remarked:

“The pot hole ️I’m never bleaching.”

<3 responded:

“The back ???”

B O I T U M E L O K wrote:

“Life is like rice. Don't judge itmara nawe my dhyie.”

senzii.n0 commented:

“Put it in rice you’ll be fine.”

_khanya_khanyile said:

“I know life is like rice kodwa Ngeke oe ngiyak judga 5 times nawe? .”

Betse said:

“I'm weak.”

Lady's interesting, bizarre hairstyle in a viral video has Mzansi in stitches

There are rules that apply in hairstyling and sometimes ignoring these rules can come with serious repercussions.

This is something a lady identified as Naomi has learnt about. The beauty content creator recently made a video in which she is seen trying to relax her bleached hair.

In the video, she is seen applying the relaxer. However, when she tries to wash it off, chunks of hair fall off, much to her surprise.

