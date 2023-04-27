A video of a content creator showing how she was able to slay her mono-sleeve dress with no bra strap in view has gone viral

Identified as @theiboblondie, she shared a tutorial on how to keep the lingerie out of sight

In other style news, one lady showed how she changed a dress design using a single string

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

There are many ways to slay an outfit without one's underwear posing as a challenge, and one style enthusiast has shown one way.

Photos of the style enthusiast. Credit: @theiboblondie

Source: Instagram

Identified as @theiboblondie, the media personality and content creator recently shared a video on how to rock a mono-sleeve dress without bra straps in view.

In the video tutorial, she showed how she unstrapped the bra and attached both straps to one hook on one side.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Fashion lovers react to bra hack

Som in the comment section pointed out that the hack was not for women who wear bras bigger than G cup size.

talron_lnn:

"You can save yourself the stress by using a strapless bra."

beyoutrishful:

"Try this as a size GG then pls come back and give feed back."

siakpere_ediri:

"Came so handy , was planning to wear a similar hand design tomorrow."

daramatoye:

"Saving this for next time. Thanks girl."

the_stylish_christian:

"If yours is any bigger than G cup, just keep scrolling, this post is not for us."

Lady's shirt to skirt hack in trending video leaves peeps unimpressed

While style hacks are fun and sometimes easy to achieve, not everyone leaves achieves the desired results.

A fashionista recently made a video in which she shared how she achieved a stylish skirt using two different colours of plaid shirts.

The lady is seen tying two sleeves together and leaving the other sleeves hanging, thus creating an opening in the front of the makedo skirt.

Goodbye to boring looks: Stylist shares impressive dress transformation hack

The beauty of fashion is the unending and numerous ways of styling to suit one's personal taste. And this is something many fashionistas are all too aware of.

One of such person is Nigerian celebrity fashion stylist, Miu London. The talented fashion lover who is the official stylist and personal shopper for Mavin fast-rising star, Ayra Starr, shares tips from time to time on social media.

One of her videos shared on Instagram shows London transforming a more or less basic evening dress into a flirty look, using just a string.

Source: Legit.ng