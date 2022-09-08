A video currently trending on social media shows how a fashionista styled two plaid shirts as a skirt

Several internet users have reacted with mixed feelings to the style hack, voting down the fashion look

In other fashion news, a video of a severely ripped jeans selling foR N15,000 left social media users buzzing with mixed feelings

While style hacks are fun and sometimes easy to achieve, not everyone leaves achieves the desired results.

A fashionista recently made a video in which she shared how she achieved a stylish skirt using two different colours of plaid shirts.

The photos show the lady styling the shirts as a skirt. Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

The lady is seen tying two sleeves together and leaving the other sleeves hanging, thus creating an opening in the front of the makedo skirt.

Watch the video below:

off2bed_collectives:

"Because I can’t afford normal skirt Abi watin."

immaculate_adeola_chi:

"Why the stress tho ‍♀️ wasn’t that perfect if u ask me."

gylliananthonette:

"I was waiting for her to turn back ...this doesn't look nice to me tho."

brbsextoysnigeria:

"Looks like too much work. No I don’t like stress."

yvonne.zel:

"Abeg e no fine "

segun.adegoke:

"Una like Nonsense too much"

vickyranky06:

"Doesn’t look nice to me doh."

