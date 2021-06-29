The beauty of fashion is the unending and numerous ways of styling to suit one's personal taste. And this is something many fashionistas are all too aware of.

One of such people is Nigerian celebrity fashion stylist, Miu London. The talented fashion lover who is the official stylist and personal shopper for Mavin fast-rising star, Ayra Starr, shares tips from time to time on social media.

The stylist shared the style tip via her page. Photo credit: @miu.london

Source: Instagram

One of her videos shared on Instagram shows London transforming a more or bless basic evening dress into a flirty look, using just a string.

London in the video starts off by showing the dress in its original tailored form before proceeding to use a black string which she passes through the side of the dress from the waist and through the hem.

Then, bringing out the rope from both ends, she ties it together, creating a ruched look with a thigh-high opening by the side.

Watch the clip below:

More fashion hacks

There is nothing more beautiful than discovering fashion trends that are not only relatable but also super affordable and basically, stress-free!

This probably explains why under a span of three years, Fikky Pearl has been able to grow an impressive following of 28,000 followers on Instagram.

But, the Abuja-based fashion blogger isn't just any regular content creator in love with big brands and well, unrealistic fashion standards.

Fikky Pearl is more like the girl next door but with the perfect blend of creativity and panache - all of which make her content fun and interesting to follow.

Petite in style

While Ifu Ennada may be grateful for the 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) tagged Double Wahala for shooting her into the limelight, it goes without saying that there are fans grateful for the star as she has become a fashion inspiration for women with smaller frames.

The petite reality star, actress, and beauty entrepreneur who has a following of 1.4 million on Instagram has grown into somewhat of a style influencer, especially for petite women.

Ifu Ennada who is known for being very vocal is just as expressive when it comes to her fashion and style.

Source: Legit