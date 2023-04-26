Big Brother Naija reality star, Neo, recently visited Prince Nelson's salon, where he had his hair styled in cornrows

A video shared on the salon's Instagram page, @hairlineroyale, sees the Lockdown star ending up with a sleek look

Some internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about the look

Neo Akpofure recently got ladies talking after a video captured him getting his hair styled.

Photos of Neo. Credit: @hairlineroyale

Source: Instagram

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown ex-housemate visited the salon of his colleague, Prince Nelson, where he got his hair washed and restyled in sleek cornrows.

A video capturing the entire process was posted on the salon's Instagram page, @hairlineroyale, and got some fans talking.

Watch the video of Neo getting glammed below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ladies react to video of BBNaija Neo getting his hair styled

christiana_ogbenna:

"This is beautiful."

msbee_starrplus:

"How guy hair come pure pass my own I am in pains."

beninthrift:

"Hair way woman dey find na this one carry full head so."

e_jaiks:

"Haew your hair even full pass my own."

medlyne_george:

"Nd ur hair is screaming overrr fineeeeeee."

Viral video of man with green stalky hairstyle attracts funny nicknames

A viral video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a man with a unique green stalky hairstyle resembling pepper fruits.

The video, which has been shared thousands of times across various social media platforms, has sparked a wave of creativity among netizens who have come up with a plethora of hilarious nicknames for the unconventional 'do.

From "Pepper boy" to "Medusa", the man's stalky green hairstyle has become a talking point, leaving viewers in stitches and itching to know more about the man behind the quirky pepper-inspired look.

Netizens express concern for woman's hair in viral video

When it comes to beauty and style, there are no limits to how far some women would go to slay, regardless of the pain, the cost that goes into it or the discomfort that may come with it.

A video of a woman styling her tightly braided hairstyle has gone viral on social media, sparking hilarious reactions online.

In the clip posted by @codedblog, the stylist is seen trying to park the neatly albeit tight braids with the edges perfectly tucked into the braided strands.

Source: Legit.ng