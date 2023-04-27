Christina Ashten Gourkani, popularly known as Ashten G, died in the hospital on Thursday, April 20, while in recovery from the surgery

Her heartbroken family has appealed to people for financial assistance towards Gourkani's funeral

An OnlyFans star and Kim Kardashian lookalike has reportedly died from cardiac arrest just hours after undergoing a plastic surgery procedure.

Kim Kardashian's lookalike Christina Ashten Gourkani dies at 34. Photo: Christina Ashten Gourkani.

Source: UGC

Is Christina Ashten Gourkani dead?

According to Daily Mail, Christina Ashten Gourkani died in the hospital on Thursday, April 20, while she was recovering from the operation.

The Post reports the 34-year-old model, who was based in California, often posted her model pictures on her Instagram, and she had a huge following.

Gourkani’s funeral is scheduled for next week, and her family started a GoFundMe page to raise money for it.

“It is with deep sorrow and an [immensely] heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani,” her family wrote on the GoFundMe page.

It continued to describe the awful moment someone realised the model was dying.

The family was reportedly called at 4.30am and someone was screaming:

"Ashten is dying, Ashten is dying."

They described her as uch a caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone's face she crossed paths with.

