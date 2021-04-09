- Nigeria is blessed with beautiful female celebrities and some of them are known for their outstanding features

- Some of these stars leave fans awestruck with their curves and make them wonder if they are real or surgically enhanced

- Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of these stars with beautiful curves

The Nigerian entertainment industry is one that is blessed with all manners of celebrities, with many of them possessing different qualities that make them stand out.

A number of Nigerian female entertainers have drawn the attention of fans over the years with how endowed they are, with ample curves and bosom.

Some curvy female celebrities: Photos: @destinyetikoofficial, @moyolawalofficial @realomosexy @anitajoseph8

Source: Instagram

For instance, top Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is also called Omo Sexy and it is not hard to see why.

There are some female celebs whose banging bodies have earned them the awe and admiration of many with fans wondering if it is real. While there have been speculations that some of these stars underwent cosmetic surgeries, they remain just rumours.

However, getting work done on one’s body is no longer strange in this time and age but there seems to be a little stigma attached to it. This has not stopped other stars from going under the knife but this post is not dedicated to them.

Legit.ng has now compiled a list of some Nigerian female celebrities whose curvy bodies leave fans wondering if they had work done or not.

See below:

1. Destiny Etiko:

2. Anita Joseph:

3. Waje:

4. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde:

5. Moyo Lawal:

6. Chioma ‘Chef Chi’ Rowland:

7. Mercy Johnson:

Nice one.

In other related celebrity news, Legit.ng recently reported that Nigerian socialite, Laura Ikeji, took to Instagram to show off her new pointed nose after she had work done on it.

The mother of two shared a video of herself with the doctor as she showcased her nose that was now pointed.

Laura never hid the fact that she would love to change her nose if she could and it is obvious that she has done just that now.

Source: Legit.ng