Kim Kardashian's parenting skills have been thrust into the spotlight after a recent incident with her pre-teen daughter North West

The business mogul stepped out with North to attend The Daily Front Row 's awards night in Beverly Hills on Sunday

Fans couldn't help but notice how North was behaving and she even showed her mother attitude while they were on the red carpet

Kim Kardashian is like any other mother dealing with a pre-teen. The star found herself trending on social media after an incident with her daughter North West.

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West gives her attitude during an event. Image: Getty Images

Many people have shared their reactions after the video of North and her famous mother went viral.

Kim Kardashian trends on Twitter as fan share thought on her interaction with North West

We all know pre-teens and teenagers are a handful even when it's a celebrity child. Kim Kardashian seems to be having her fair share of pre-teen drama with her baby girl, North West.

The two stepped out with her eldest child to attend an event. Kim and North served mother-and-daughter fashion goals with their stunning outfits. Kim flaunted her famous curves in a figure-hugging two-piece outfit. North was all covered up in a blazer and matching pants.

According to The Sun, Kim and North were attending The Daily Front Row's awards night in Beverly Hills where The Kardashians star's hairstylist was receiving an award.

North West's attitude towards Kim Kardashian raises questions among Twitter users

A video of North and Kim's exchange on the red carpet has sparked a debate about parenting. In the video shared by a Twitter user with the handle @AstasiaWill, people said North has her father Kanye West's attitude.

@MarisIsToDie4 said:

"I dislike a disrespectful kid."

@realmaceblack added:

"Omg if this ain't Kanye's child ."

@TrappMoneyHenny noted:

"This is the influence of the world on a child. Kanye tried to keep ‘em sheltered but Kim pressed for press so‍♂️."

