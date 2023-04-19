A woman's attempt to purchase wigs online has resulted in two subpar products, leaving many questioning the reliability of online retailers

The woman shared photos of the wigs she received, which looked nothing like the photos advertised and were of poor quality

The incident has sparked a conversation about the risks of online shopping and the need for greater transparency and accountability from retailers

One lady was left with two low quality-looking wigs after an online purchase went south.

Codedblog shared a video in which the lady shared photos of the two wigs she wanted, and then what she ended up with.

Photos of lady's wig orders and what she got. Credit: @codedblog

In the now-trending clip, the lady had wanted a wet curl centre-part bob length wig as well as a side-part straight bob wig.

However, what she got was far from what was advertised and looked of low quality and very scanty too.

Watch the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on lady's wig orders

khamzoey__hart:

"If you Walk fast nobody will notice."

teyfah_hair:

"Before we ask how much she paid , why would a vendor post something they don’t have?"

melanin_ag:

"Was 80k now 11,500."

hair_koner:

"Wetin be this…but why will a vendor post what she’s doesn’t have. Make ona nor Dey spoil the business for legit vendors."

tony_preye:

"How much did she get it , and if you know good hairs and they post some amount on the picture you should know that you can’t get good hairs 4 that amount."

ebadeoyemhen:

"No body should say how much did she pay please, cause I've paid a large amount for hair and still got delivered nonsense."

