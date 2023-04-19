Lady Left Disappointed After Receiving 2 Wigs Purchased Online, Video Goes Viral
- A woman's attempt to purchase wigs online has resulted in two subpar products, leaving many questioning the reliability of online retailers
- The woman shared photos of the wigs she received, which looked nothing like the photos advertised and were of poor quality
- The incident has sparked a conversation about the risks of online shopping and the need for greater transparency and accountability from retailers
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
One lady was left with two low quality-looking wigs after an online purchase went south.
Codedblog shared a video in which the lady shared photos of the two wigs she wanted, and then what she ended up with.
In the now-trending clip, the lady had wanted a wet curl centre-part bob length wig as well as a side-part straight bob wig.
Video of woman unable to enter her car due to tall hairstyle goes viral: "Cut the top and glue it back"
However, what she got was far from what was advertised and looked of low quality and very scanty too.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Watch the video below:
Social media users share thoughts on lady's wig orders
khamzoey__hart:
"If you Walk fast nobody will notice."
teyfah_hair:
"Before we ask how much she paid , why would a vendor post something they don’t have?"
melanin_ag:
"Was 80k now 11,500."
hair_koner:
"Wetin be this…but why will a vendor post what she’s doesn’t have. Make ona nor Dey spoil the business for legit vendors."
tony_preye:
"How much did she get it , and if you know good hairs and they post some amount on the picture you should know that you can’t get good hairs 4 that amount."
"Mgbeke feeling funky": Ruby Ojiakor throws money at kids on way to event as they scramble like swarm of bees
ebadeoyemhen:
"No body should say how much did she pay please, cause I've paid a large amount for hair and still got delivered nonsense."
Video of lady rocking half-braids and half-curls goes viral on social media: "When you can't decide"
When it comes to making fashion statements, African women sure know how to be dramatic with their looks, especially hairstyles.
A woman has become an internet sensation after a video of her unique hairstyle went viral on social media.
In the viral clip, the lady was seen rocking a red and black cornrow hairstyle on one side and a curly weave-on on the other side of her head.
Source: Legit.ng